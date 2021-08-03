Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $316.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $492,030.29 and approximately $316.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.09 or 0.01395439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00367962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00144098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

