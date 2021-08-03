Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.01. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

