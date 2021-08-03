Tesla’s (TSLA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.23. 248,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,137,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $642.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

