Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

TXN traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $188.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $127.68 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

