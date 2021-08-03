TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 668,146 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $27.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

