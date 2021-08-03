TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,707 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,758% compared to the typical volume of 122 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

