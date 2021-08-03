Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 196,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 600,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of £317.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

