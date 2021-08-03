The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

