The Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect The Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

