The Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect The Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

