The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews Sells 4,210 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 4,659,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,381. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 336,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

