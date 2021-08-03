The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Bruce M. Larson Sells 860 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,381. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

