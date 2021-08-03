The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.80. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 2,424,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.