The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $402.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 401.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 274379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.20).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

