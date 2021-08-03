The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Clorox updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

CLX traded down $15.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.46. 507,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

