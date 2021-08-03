The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $159.33

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.33 and last traded at $159.83, with a volume of 94913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

