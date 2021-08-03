The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.38 billion.The Clorox also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NYSE CLX traded down $19.73 on Tuesday, reaching $161.47. The company had a trading volume of 197,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.86. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

