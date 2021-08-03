The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.17 million-$258.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.97 million.

NYSE TCS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 568,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $558.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.