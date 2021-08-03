The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the period.

SRV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $32.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

