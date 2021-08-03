The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.88. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
