The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.88. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

