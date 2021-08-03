The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 19,270 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $626,850.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,852. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gap by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Gap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

