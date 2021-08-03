The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 10th (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $18.45.
About The Glimpse Group
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.