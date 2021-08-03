The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,384. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,996,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 724.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,924,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $862,808,000 after buying an additional 9,598,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

