The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,815,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $376.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,960. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

