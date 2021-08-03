The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $33.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Alector stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,088. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

