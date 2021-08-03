The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target to $2.25

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

LLNW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 37,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,425. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,411,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $26,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

