The Graph Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and $130.98 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.