The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Up 1.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 377,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,681,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44. The stock has a market cap of C$171.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36.

In other news, Director Jacques Dessureault purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

