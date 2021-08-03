The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $828,054.45 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of THG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

