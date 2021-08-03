The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.