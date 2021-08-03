The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The company has a market cap of $352.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

