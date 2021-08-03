The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $331.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

