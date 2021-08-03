The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Get The Joint alerts:

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.