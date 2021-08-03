The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Up 3.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.37. Approximately 1,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Joint in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

