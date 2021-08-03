The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Macerich by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Macerich by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

