The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

