The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.2% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 392,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

