The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.64. 91,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

