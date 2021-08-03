The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.13), with a volume of 132,659 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of £762.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.45.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

