The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue GBX 1.69 Dividend

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

