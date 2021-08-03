The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.55. 1,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $213.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

