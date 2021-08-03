The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lifted by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 205.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 4.6% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $293.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $51,933,494. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

