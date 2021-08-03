The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

