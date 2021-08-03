The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.90

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$83.90 and last traded at C$83.54, with a volume of 1761009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Cormark raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.95. The stock has a market cap of C$152.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Insiders sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267 over the last quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

