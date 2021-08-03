The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$83.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.95, with a volume of 5,657,285 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$85.95. The stock has a market cap of C$150.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. Insiders have sold a total of 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267 over the last ninety days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

