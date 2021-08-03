The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lifted by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.48% of The Travelers Companies worth $179,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,361 shares of company stock worth $5,494,771 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.