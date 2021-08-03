The Unite Group (LON:UTG) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTG traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,170.50 ($15.29). 121,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,061. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.81. The Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,361.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

