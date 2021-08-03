The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.23. The company had a trading volume of 362,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.93 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.