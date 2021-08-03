The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 20,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

