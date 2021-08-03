TheForce Trade (FOC) One Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

TheForce Trade (CURRENCY:FOC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. TheForce Trade has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of TheForce Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheForce Trade coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TheForce Trade has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.71 or 1.00075802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.91 or 0.00844943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheForce Trade Profile

TheForce Trade’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,000 coins. TheForce Trade’s official Twitter account is @TheforceTrade

