Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $536.09. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $544.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

